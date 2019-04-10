Tech Up After Mnuchin Trade-Deal View -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose after optimistic comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the odds of a trade deal with China. Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies is aiming for a valuation in its impending initial public offering of as much as $100 billion, below previous expectations, reflecting the struggles of rival Lyft in its early days of trading as a public company. U.S. national security officials told private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management, partly backed by a Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, to sell its stake in Cofense, a cybersecurity firm used by major corporations, The Wall Street Journal reported. Analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities said Tesla is poised to be a "disruptor" of the automotive industry while warning that the electric-car maker could see more volatility in the short term. "We see several moats in the Tesla approach, and we applaud the company for blazing these trails and leading the way in creating a sustainable electric vehicle (EV) revolution and automating transportation," said the Nomura analysts, in a note to clients. "That said, we are cautious near term, as we navigate the breakneck pace of Tesla's global expansion."

