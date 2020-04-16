Tech Up After Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Boosts Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose after strong earnings from one semiconductor factory.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a "fab" company that makes chips for a range of companies, including Apple and Qualcomm, posted a surprising 42% increase in first-quarter revenue.

The results lifted the broader semiconductor sub sector, with the SOXX PHLX Semiconductor index bucking broad weakness in stocks to rise by more than 2%.

"If you think about it, demand from chips isn't stopping," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "You saw it in Taiwan Semiconductor earnings: the demand is still there for 5G. Even with people gaming at home at this time, the demand is still there for better chips. The one thing this 'work-from-home' [trend] has proven is that the tech has to keep up no matter where people are."

Online megastore Amazon.com has started building a testing capacity to diagnose all employees for Covid-19, including those who display no symptoms, Chief Executive Jeffrey Bezos said in a shareholder letter. Mr. Bezos echoed sentiments expressed at Wednesday's White House meetings with corporate executives, in which leaders voiced support for more widespread testing in the U.S. as a prerequisite for effective reopening of the economy.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, said it would slow hiring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in a sign that even the largest corporations are recalibrating to prepare for a recession.

