Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up After Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Boosts Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

The technology sector rose after strong earnings from one semiconductor factory.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a "fab" company that makes chips for a range of companies, including Apple and Qualcomm, posted a surprising 42% increase in first-quarter revenue.

The results lifted the broader semiconductor sub sector, with the SOXX PHLX Semiconductor index bucking broad weakness in stocks to rise by more than 2%.

"If you think about it, demand from chips isn't stopping," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "You saw it in Taiwan Semiconductor earnings: the demand is still there for 5G. Even with people gaming at home at this time, the demand is still there for better chips. The one thing this 'work-from-home' [trend] has proven is that the tech has to keep up no matter where people are."

Online megastore Amazon.com has started building a testing capacity to diagnose all employees for Covid-19, including those who display no symptoms, Chief Executive Jeffrey Bezos said in a shareholder letter. Mr. Bezos echoed sentiments expressed at Wednesday's White House meetings with corporate executives, in which leaders voiced support for more widespread testing in the U.S. as a prerequisite for effective reopening of the economy.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, said it would slow hiring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in a sign that even the largest corporations are recalibrating to prepare for a recession. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01pNNSA NATIONAL NUCLEAR SECURITY ADMINISTRATION : releases instructions for virtual public hearing on Draft Environmental Impact Statement for proposed plutonium pit mission at SRS
PU
05:55pTrump to release guidelines for phased-in re-opening of U.S. economy
RE
05:48pBoeing restarting commercial airplane production next week
RE
05:46pBANK OF JAMAICA : Press Release - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients
PU
05:39pUK throws coronavirus lifeline to more big businesses
RE
05:39pStimulus to Add $1.8 Trillion to U.S. Budget Deficit Over Decade, CBO Says
DJ
05:38pBANK OF CANADA : Oil price shock alone would have warranted big rate cut
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Weak Data Spurs Risk Aversion, Weighs On Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : .S. Travel Praises Travel and Torism&rsqo;s Inclsion in White Hose Economic Task Force
PU
05:26pCommunications Services Up As Video-Conferencing Boom Stirs Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group