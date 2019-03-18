Log in
Tech Up Ahead of Fed -- Tech Roundup

03/18/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose slightly as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, in anticipation of a dovish Federal Reserve policy statement. Ride-hailing service Lyft is aiming at a valuation of between $21 billion and $23 billion in its initial public offering Monday. Shares of chip makers have seen robust gains in the first quarter amid mounting hope for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Shares of semiconductor company Micron could be in for volatility after Wednesday's earnings report, however, as options traders snap up hedges, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

