Tech Up Amid Deal Activity - Tech Roundup

07/09/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose slightly amid deal activity. Network gear maker Acacia Communications surged after larger rival Cisco Systems agreed to buy it for about $2.6 billion, a substantial premium to its market price Monday. Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, looks set to become a publicly traded company as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, plans to invest roughly $800 million in the company for a 49% stake. International Business Machines closed its roughly $34 billion acquisition of open-source software company Red Hat, cementing a key part of Chief Executive Ginni Rometty's cloud-computing strategy. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. would grant licenses to U.S. companies that want to sell technology to Huawei Technologies as long as the sales wouldn't put national security at risk, expanding on a pledge made last month by President Donald Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.27% 56.34 Delayed Quote.30.63%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.88% 139.33 Delayed Quote.24.38%
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
RED HAT 0.00% 187.71 Delayed Quote.6.87%
