Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:11pm EST

The technology sector rose amid deal activity.

Internet portal Yahoo Japan and chat app Line reached a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes a $3.1 billion buyout of Line Corp.'s minority shareholders.

HP rejected a $33 billion takeover offer from Xerox Holdings as too low, but the PC and printer maker made clear it is interested in further exploring a deal to combine with its smaller rival.

As fast-growing Chinese social-media company TikTok encounters mounting scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and regulators, some employees and advisers in recent weeks have approached senior executives to suggest ways the company could rebrand and distance itself from China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSYNDICATED METALS : High-Grade Gold at Dawsons Confirms Strong Prospectivity
PU
05:59pMACROECONOMICS AND FINANCIAL SEMINARS : The Implications of Tax Loss Carryforwards on Investment Policy. Herve Roche. Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez. November 20, 13:00-14:30 hrs.
PU
05:50pNZURI COPPER : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
05:46pALABAMA FARMERS FEDERATION : Teachers Attend Cotton Farm-To-Fabric Tour
PU
05:30pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/20)
PU
05:30pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : nabtrade dedicates a day of brokerage to help our farmers
PU
05:28pLawsuit against Boeing seeks to hold board liable for 737 MAX problems
RE
05:28pJustice Department asks court to scrap decades-old 'Paramount' antitrust decrees
RE
05:27pLawsuit claims Burger King's Impossible Whoppers are contaminated by meat
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Octane Receivables Trust 2019-1
2Bariatric Surgery Devices Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. and Intui..
358.COM INC. : 58 COM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4EPIC Declares Reverse Stock Split
5GENERAL MILLS : GENERAL MILLS : Quarterly Dividend Declared

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group