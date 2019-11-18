Tech Up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose amid deal activity.

Internet portal Yahoo Japan and chat app Line reached a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes a $3.1 billion buyout of Line Corp.'s minority shareholders.

HP rejected a $33 billion takeover offer from Xerox Holdings as too low, but the PC and printer maker made clear it is interested in further exploring a deal to combine with its smaller rival.

As fast-growing Chinese social-media company TikTok encounters mounting scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and regulators, some employees and advisers in recent weeks have approached senior executives to suggest ways the company could rebrand and distance itself from China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

