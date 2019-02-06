Log in
Tech Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

02/06/2019 | 05:06pm EST

Shares of technology companies rose slightly amid mixed earnings. Major videogame makers are struggling to fend off the challenge from a new rival, free online game Fortnite, as seen in earnings reports. Electronic Arts said its net revenue fell 18% to $1.61 billion, short of its prior projection, due in large part to disappointing sales for its "Battlefield V" game during the holiday season. Take Two Interactive posted revenue growth in the latest quarter, helped by a strong showing for "Red Dead Redemption 2," but shares fell after it projected weaker-than-anticipated growth for the game's online service. Meditation app Calm raised $88 million in financing, giving the company a $1 billion valuation.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

