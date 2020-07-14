Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Tech Up As Bulls, Bears Clash On Valuations -- Tech Roundup

07/14/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as bulls and bears continued to debate valuations in the sector after a historic rally.

"Tech, Nasdaq are in the biggest bubble since 2000," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. "And it will crack."

A volatile week for Tesla continued, with shares of the electric-car maker dipping to around $1,450 before ticking back above $1,500. A session earlier, the company's shares had tested the $1,800 level.

South Korea's government proposed a roughly $130 billion five-year economic initiative, with spending concentrated on digital and sustainable-energy sectors, in a Korean "New Deal" intended to reshape the economy in the wake of the pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 10488.577408 Delayed Quote.15.81%
TESLA, INC. 1.32% 1516.8 Delayed Quote.257.87%
