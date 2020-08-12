Tech Up As Goldman Reiterates Buy Rating On Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied after strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group recommended clients continue buying into the sector, despite recent valuation concerns.

"The near-term uncertainties around the U.S. outlook and the risk of longer-term economic consequences should continue to favor stocks with strong secular growth prospects and 'quality' characteristics, such as strong balance sheets and stable earnings growth," said the Goldman strategists, in a note to clients, highlighting large-cap tech stocks as fitting that bill.

The grouping of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet, has risen 25% for the year-to-date, bolstering the broad Standard & Poor's 500, whose 495 other components have an aggregate loss of 2% on the year, according to the Goldman strategists.

While the Goldman strategists acknowledged that tech valuations are "stretched," they said that concern was not as pronounced as in other eras.

Shares of electric car maker Tesla surged by more than 10% after the company said it would institute a one-for-five stock split.

Tencent Holdings played down threats from the Trump administration's potential restrictions on its flagship WeChat app, as increased spending through its services and videogames pushed the Chinese internet giant to better-than-expected profit and revenue in the second quarter.

