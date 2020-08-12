Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Tech Up As Goldman Reiterates Buy Rating On Sector -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rallied after strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group recommended clients continue buying into the sector, despite recent valuation concerns.

"The near-term uncertainties around the U.S. outlook and the risk of longer-term economic consequences should continue to favor stocks with strong secular growth prospects and 'quality' characteristics, such as strong balance sheets and stable earnings growth," said the Goldman strategists, in a note to clients, highlighting large-cap tech stocks as fitting that bill.

The grouping of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet, has risen 25% for the year-to-date, bolstering the broad Standard & Poor's 500, whose 495 other components have an aggregate loss of 2% on the year, according to the Goldman strategists.

While the Goldman strategists acknowledged that tech valuations are "stretched," they said that concern was not as pronounced as in other eras.

Shares of electric car maker Tesla surged by more than 10% after the company said it would institute a one-for-five stock split.

Tencent Holdings played down threats from the Trump administration's potential restrictions on its flagship WeChat app, as increased spending through its services and videogames pushed the Chinese internet giant to better-than-expected profit and revenue in the second quarter.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.86% 209.19 Delayed Quote.28.97%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.36% 520.5 End-of-day quote.38.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news
05:58pQTS REALTY TRUST : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
05:58pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Aprovação dos Resultados 2T20
PU
05:57pORVANA MINERALS : Reports Third Quarter Results For FY2020
AQ
05:57pCISCO : to Pursue Deep Cost Cuts in Corporate Tech-Spending Slowdown
DJ
05:56pFull Circle Fiber Invests in Noble Resources
BU
05:54pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:53pMERCK : Half-yearly Financial Report 2020
PU
05:51pAMP : Australia's AMP first-half profit slumps as coronavirus slams fee income
RE
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pJangada Mines PLC Announces Updated Shareholdings in ValOre Metals Corp.
NE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
3APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
4FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group