Tech Up As Investors Bet Sector Growth Will Continue, Despite Renewed Covid Fears -- Tech Roundup

06/25/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose as investors bet demand for software and computer services would grow whether or not the Covid-19 pandemic worsens.

Alphabet's Google said it has reached agreements with selected publishers around the world to license news content, a significant development in the yearslong tug of war between the tech giant and media companies.

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son stepped down as a director of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, bringing to a close a decade and a half of board-level ties between the two Asian technology powerhouses, even as he said Softbank would continue to hold a large stake in Alibaba. The resignation coincided with the departure of Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma from Softbank's board, divulged last month.

Startup Circadia Technologies received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a bedside device that remotely monitors breathing using artificial intelligence and that has been shown to help detect Covid-19 symptoms such as breathlessness. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

