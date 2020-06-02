Tech Up As Momentum Builds; Nasdaq 100 Approaches Peak -- Tech Roundup

Technology stocks rose as upward momentum returned to the sector.

The Nasdaq 100, an index that tracks the largest tech companies on the Nasdaq Composite -- including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.com -- came within 1% of its February peak.

The PHLX SOX Semiconductor index, which tracks a basket of chip makers, has also recouped the bulk of its pandemic losses, though one brokerage said risks to the growth outlook for these companies remain. "While solid memory growth appears to be propping overall chip growth numbers, several of the broader chip categories ... showed worse year-over-year declines in April than in March," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients, noting that the risk that suppliers to electronics manufacturers could see further weakening of demand in the coming months.

