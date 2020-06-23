Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up As Momentum Continues To Carry Sector -- Tech Roundup

06/23/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose sharply as investors continued to chase momentum in the sector.

The Nasdaq Composite has opened up its biggest lead in terms of percentage gains over broader indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1983, The Wall Street Journal reported, with a gain of 12% for the Nasdaq compared with a loss of roughly 8% for the Dow.

Dell shares surged in after-hours trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that the tech company is examining options, including a spinoff, for its roughly $50 billion stake in "virtualization" and cloud-computing business VMWare.

Expedia rose after the online travel agency said it would retire its HomeAway vacation-rental brand to focus on internal rival VRBO.

Amazon.com is launching a $2 billion internal venture-capital fund focused on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change, the latest sustainability initiative from a company that has faced criticism on its environmental record.

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are scheduled to meet Friday to talk about next steps in bringing a likely antitrust case against Alphabet's Google, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

