Tech Up As Risk Appetite Remains Keen -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to patience on rate policy in light of "cross currents" in markets and the global economy. Online marketplace eBay and activist investor Elliott Management are nearing a settlement deal that would give Elliott board seats and could open the door to the company breaking itself up. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has until March 11 to answer federal regulators' claims that tweets he issued last week violated an enforcement settlement he reached last year, a federal judge decided Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ordered Mr. Musk to respond to the Securities and Exchange Commission's motion, filed late Monday, which asked her to find the Tesla leader in contempt of court.

