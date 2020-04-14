Tech Up As Sector Becomes Bull-Market Leader Again -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose as investors rotated back into sectors that led the last bull market.

Earnings season has increased focus on companies' ability to ride out what's likely to be a sharp recession, said one money manager.

"Companies that went in with a lot of debt will have a harder time coming out the other side," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "That's probably why you're seeing strength in tech stocks and other areas of the market that don't have a lot of debt."

Online retailer Amazon.com fired at least three warehouse employees and reprimanded several others who say they were singled out after pushing for better working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, a contention the company denies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tesla rallied for the seventh-straight session, rebounding to levels not seen since early March, after analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse said the electric-car maker was better poised than conventional rivals to ride out the economic shock from the Covid-19 pandemic.

