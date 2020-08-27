Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up As Tesla, Microsoft Continue Mega-Cap Rally -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose as investors continued to pile into fast-rising mega-cap stocks.

Shares of Tesla rose by about 4%, bringing its market capitalization substantially over $415 billion, as investors clamored for shares of the company, whose value has doubled since June, ahead of a one-for-five stock split Friday.

Xpeng, one of Tesla's Chinese rivals, will raise $1.5 billion through an initial public offering in the U.S., more than initially planned, because of high investor demand.

Shares of other multibillion dollar companies such as Microsoft, Apple and Facebook are also sharply higher on the week. "This reminds me in so many different ways of 1999," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "You have a narrow group of stocks that are rising, and really driving the market higher on the belief and narrative that we're going to change forever how we live." Mr. Schutte said developments in the decade after 1999, when investors shifted from the tech stocks to other areas, could foreshadow a rotation from the large-cap tech stocks in the relatively near future.

"Obviously, there are secular trends occurring in the economy, pushing us toward a lot of things we're doing with technology -- [such as] Zoom calls, having our groceries delivered ... but I don't think that's a 'forever' new environment."

A Japanese memory-chip maker purchased from Toshiba by a consortium led by American investment firm Bain Capital plans to list its shares on Oct. 6 and estimated its value at $20 billion, making it one of the year's largest initial public offerings.

Hot demand for HP laptops, driven by remote-learning and working demand, offset a 20% revenue drop in the office-equipment maker's more profitable printing business during the latest quarter. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.20% 500.04 Delayed Quote.70.03%
FACEBOOK -3.52% 293.22 Delayed Quote.48.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.14% 45.13 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.46% 226.58 Delayed Quote.40.23%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION 1.12% 52.19 Delayed Quote.-27.99%
TESLA, INC. 3.97% 2238.75 Delayed Quote.414.71%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -2.24% 3275 End-of-day quote.-11.61%
WTI -0.97% 42.917 Delayed Quote.-29.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pAmericans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks
DJ
05:39pU.S. labor market recovery slowing; economists urge more fiscal stimulus
RE
05:35pAmericans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks
DJ
05:30pUtilities Up After Fed's Inflation Shift -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:29pCommunications Services Down As Netflix Gives Back Some Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pTech Up As Tesla, Microsoft Continue Mega-Cap Rally -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pFinancials Up After Fed Adjusts Inflation-Targeting Protocol -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pLabrador Iron Mines Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:18pCondensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
PU
05:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
5ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE :  Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Pra..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group