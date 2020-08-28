Tech Up As Workday, HP, Dell Gain On Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid strong earnings.

Shares of workplace software maker Workday rallied after it boosted its projection for 2020 subscription revenue, benefiting from corporate spending on remote-working technology.

Shares of both HP and Dell Technologies rose after the technology giants reported better-than-expected July quarter results, thanks in part to strong consumer and education personal-computer demand.

Shares of Tesla fell slightly ahead of its five-for-one share split Friday. The stock split plans coincided with mounting optimism about Tesla's growth prospects among Wall Street analysts to drive a robust rally in shares of the electric car maker.

Gainsight, a software company backed by investment firm Insight Partners, is forming a partnership aimed at bringing greater diversity to an increasingly important role in the software and technology industries: customer success associates.

