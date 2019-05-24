Tech Up, But Lags Market Amid Huawei Concerns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, amid doubts about the outlook for links between the U.S. and Chinese technology industries. Huawei Technologies plans to develop its own operating system after Alphabet's Google decided to limit its access to certain functions of the Android system that the Chinese smartphone maker currently installs on newly built phones. Attempts by other phone makers to develop their own operating systems have met with generally unfavorable outcomes. Hewlett Packard Enterprise raised its profit projection for the year even though the business-technology provider posted weaker sales in its most recent quarter. Tesla shares fell, trading around $190 a share to bring losses for the year to date to more than 40%, as investors lose patience with the electric-car maker's aggressive growth strategy and cash-flow issues.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com