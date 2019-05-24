Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up, But Lags Market Amid Huawei Concerns -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, amid doubts about the outlook for links between the U.S. and Chinese technology industries. Huawei Technologies plans to develop its own operating system after Alphabet's Google decided to limit its access to certain functions of the Android system that the Chinese smartphone maker currently installs on newly built phones. Attempts by other phone makers to develop their own operating systems have met with generally unfavorable outcomes. Hewlett Packard Enterprise raised its profit projection for the year even though the business-technology provider posted weaker sales in its most recent quarter. Tesla shares fell, trading around $190 a share to bring losses for the year to date to more than 40%, as investors lose patience with the electric-car maker's aggressive growth strategy and cash-flow issues.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Sikorski Sausages Co., Ltd. Recalls Meat and Poultry Sausage Products Produced without Benefit of Import Inspection
PU
05:20pHut 8 Mining, The Largest Industrial Bitcoin Miner in Canada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05:18pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Brown, Portman, Casey Introduce Bill to Protect Steel Jobs, Improve Environment
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11pUtilities Down on Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pWORLD BANK : Mato Grosso to Enhance Fiscal Sustainability while also Protecting the Environment
PU
05:08pCommunications Services Up Slightly as 5G Concerns Linger -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:06pTech Up, But Lags Market Amid Huawei Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:01pHorizons ETFs Announces May 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
4S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Signals Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About