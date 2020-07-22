Log in
Tech Up, But Not By Much, Amid Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup

07/22/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid concerns about valuations and tensions between the U.S. and China.

Microsoft shares rose ahead of the software giant's quarterly report, but fell after hours as it said growth in its cloud-computing business had slowed somewhat. Microsoft is one of the companies that traders have bet on as "stay-at-home" plays.

Another is business-messaging app Slack, which filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft in the European Union, accusing the software giant of abusing its dominance to compete unfairly.

"I would say the pricing in the stay-at-home stocks the the stocks right now does not match up with the expectations of an economic recovery in the sense that the only way you can justify current valuations of these tech stocks is if stay at home orders and work from home orders last well into 2021," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

Tesla shares rallied after hours in the wake of the electric-car maker's stronger-than-anticipated earnings report, which marked its fourth straight profitable quarter. That could qualify Tesla for inclusion in the Standard & Poor's 500, which sometimes draws more investors to a stock because of the trillions of dollars benchmarked to the index.

The Justice Department decided not to block the merger of ad networks Taboola and Outbrain after reviewing the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. Apple defended how its App Store operates in the face of escalating antitrust scrutiny, touting economic research it commissioned showing the fees it collects from developers are in line with those charged by other digital platforms.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.28% 389.09 Delayed Quote.32.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.44% 211.75 Delayed Quote.32.37%
TESLA, INC. 1.53% 1592.33 Delayed Quote.274.91%
