Tech Up, But Not by Much, As Traders Rotate to Other Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup

08/16/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Shares of tech companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated out of some of the bull market leaders into the consumer sector. Some of the strongest gainers for the bull market that began in 2009, including Tesla, Amazon.com and Facebook, fell Thursday or lagged the broader market. Tesla shares continued their recent declines after analysts at brokerage UBS Securities warned that the electric car-maker's operating profit of more than $3,000 on each sale of its entry-level Model 3 sedan would be more than erased if it cut prices on the model to planned levels. Shares of Amazon were weaker than the broader market as its rival Walmart reported surprisingly strong sales growth. Facebook shares, under pressure because of concerns about its profit outlook in light of privacy and other reforms, fell by more than 2%.

-Rob Curran, rob, curran@dowjones.com

