Tech Up Despite Tesla, Netflix Weakness -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, despite retreats for two market leaders, amid hopes of a trade deal. Tesla shares tumbled after the electric car maker's chief executive, Elon Musk, said he plans to eliminate 7% of its full-time workforce in an attempt to maintain profitability while lowering the price of its flagship Model 3 sedan. Netflix shares fell as the streaming service's 8.8 million subscriber additions in the latest quarter lagged some investors' expectations. Airbnb has held talks to acquire hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight as the home-sharing company seeks to bolster its offerings and make itself more attractive to investors ahead of an eventual IPO, The Wall Street Journal reported.

