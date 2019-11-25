Tech Up On China IP Proposal -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose amid signs that China would take aggressive action on some of the intellectual-property issues that American tech companies have long raised.

Ride-hailing app maker Uber Technologies saw shares fall after it lost its license to operate in London over safety issues, casting doubt on its future in one of its biggest markets.

Shares of online auctioneer EBay rose sharply after it agreed to sell its StubHub ticket-selling outlet to Swiss ticket reseller Viagogo.

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against former executives of startup Outcome Health, alleging they defrauded pharmaceutical companies as well as investors including Goldman Sachs Group and Alphabet. The investigation followed a Wall Street Journal report that showed the company had inflated data.

Applied Materials rose after analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities boosted their rating on the maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

"Over the last several weeks, there have been many data points suggesting to us that a recovery in semiconductor equipment demand may have begun," said the Nomura analysts, in a note to clients.

