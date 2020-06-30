Tech Up On Deal Speculation -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid deal speculation.

Uber Technologies entered talks to buy Postmates for about $2.6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, the latest in a rapid-fire series of moves to consolidate the food-delivery industry.

Microsoft aims to provide free online classes and job-hunting resources to 25 million people by the end of the year as the global economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon.com's cloud-computing arm is boosting efforts to snag military and commercial-space customers.

