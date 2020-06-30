Log in
Tech Up On Deal Speculation -- Tech Roundup

06/30/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose amid deal speculation.

Uber Technologies entered talks to buy Postmates for about $2.6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, the latest in a rapid-fire series of moves to consolidate the food-delivery industry.

Microsoft aims to provide free online classes and job-hunting resources to 25 million people by the end of the year as the global economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon.com's cloud-computing arm is boosting efforts to snag military and commercial-space customers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.55% 203.51 Delayed Quote.24.50%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 4.89% 31.08 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
