Tech Up On Growth Bets -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose, as investors bet the sector would continue to buck slowdown trends in other areas of the economy.

Intel shares lagged sector gains after the chip giant's projections for the second half of the year suggested that the coronavirus-lockdown-related growth in demand for its products would wane.

One strategist said the recent run in tech stocks made sense, given the shift to an even more digitally focused culture worldwide.

"I think they will lead us out because the big tech names are the leaders in terms of the digital world we live in -- cloud, remote, remote working," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"And that's why the semiconductors are such an important bellwether. They are the underpinning of this world that we've gotten used to."

Chip stocks now fulfill the role once attributed to the transportation sub sector, said Ms Krosby, as a group whose behavior foreshadows that of the broader market.

Facebook shares rose after the social networking giant said it's rolling out a new video-chat feature to rival that provided by Zoom Video Communications, part of a suite of new offerings aimed at users kept home by the coronavirus.

