Tech Up On Growth Bets -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose in a volatile session as traders rotated back into bets on economic growth late in the session.

Shares of Cisco Systems rose after the maker of network technology said efforts to move business operations online during the coronavirus pandemic drove demand for its services.

"Cisco noted customers are still too early in the planning process to figure out more general impacts to broader enterprise IT budgets," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract manufacturer of silicon chips, is set to announce plans to build an advanced chip factory in Arizona as U.S. concerns grow about dependence on Asia for the critical technology.

