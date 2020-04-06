Tech Up On Hopes That Covid-19 Peak Is Close In Hard-Hit Areas -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector surged amid hope that the hardest hit areas of the U.S. were close to the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Location-services company Foursquare Labs is merging with another location-focused startup, Factual, in an all-stock deal, the companies said on Monday, in a deal that comes less than a year after Foursquare bought Placed, another purveyor of location data and software, from Snap.

Tesla shares rose by more than 6% after analysts at brokerage Jefferies boosted their rating on the electric-car maker, saying its sales could recover more quickly than those of luxury carmakers in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, as consumers become even more conscious of energy efficiency.

