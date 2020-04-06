Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up On Hopes That Covid-19 Peak Is Close In Hard-Hit Areas -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

The technology sector surged amid hope that the hardest hit areas of the U.S. were close to the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Location-services company Foursquare Labs is merging with another location-focused startup, Factual, in an all-stock deal, the companies said on Monday, in a deal that comes less than a year after Foursquare bought Placed, another purveyor of location data and software, from Snap.

Tesla shares rose by more than 6% after analysts at brokerage Jefferies boosted their rating on the electric-car maker, saying its sales could recover more quickly than those of luxury carmakers in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, as consumers become even more conscious of energy efficiency.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pAllstate to return $600 million in auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
06:08pReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
06:06pBoeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant
RE
05:58pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven, Klobuchar and Colleagues Urge Administration to Ensure Continuity of Food Supply by Supporting Farmers During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
05:49pHair Cuttery's Owner Expects to Miss Payroll on Tuesday -- Update
DJ
05:38pWESTERN GROWERS : Launches Leafy Green Food Safety Website
PU
05:31pU.S. chipmaking industry pushes back on proposed export rule changes
RE
05:29pJPMorgan first-quarter results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Sector's Volatile Streak Continues -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pWHITE HOUSE CONSIDERING U.S. TREASURY CORONAVIRUS BOND : Kudlow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
2ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies L..
3Audio Essentials For The Work From Home Lifestyle And Remote Schooling
480% Ethanol Hand Sanitizer Now Available from SynCardia Systems, LLC
5PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC. : PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF RICH WHEELESS TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group