Tech Up On Reopening Hopes -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose as investors bet the gradual reopening of economies would boost sales of hardware and software.

The Trump administration is prepared to send all 50 states enough tests to screen at least 2% of residents for the new coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported. Money managers and strategists were skeptical that U.S. economic activity would snap back to levels seen before the pandemic overnight.

"The U.S. is starting to shift from widespread agreement over social distancing to disagreements over when and how the economy should re-open," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients.

"We think the re-opening phase will be slow, uneven, inconsistent, controversial and tough to measure."

Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, according to people familiar with the changes, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global consumer demand and disrupts manufacturing across Asia, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com