Tech Up On Stimulus Bets, But Tesla Retreats -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as investors bet the U.S. would pass a second round of coronavirus-related economic support.

Tesla shares slid, retreating by more than 13% at one stage before paring losses, after Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford & Co., the company's second-largest shareholder after Chief Executive Elon Musk, pared its holdings in the electric-car maker, bound by internal guidelines that govern the size of a single stock in clients' portfolios.

One brokerage, Bank of America, boosted its price target on Tesla, saying the large premium paid for Tesla shares would allow the company to raise more equity capital and fund further growth.

Shares of other electric-vehicle concerns, including Nio and Nikola, fell in sympathy.

Apple, another leader of the August rally, fell slightly.

