Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up On Stimulus Bets, But Tesla Retreats -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose as investors bet the U.S. would pass a second round of coronavirus-related economic support.

Tesla shares slid, retreating by more than 13% at one stage before paring losses, after Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford & Co., the company's second-largest shareholder after Chief Executive Elon Musk, pared its holdings in the electric-car maker, bound by internal guidelines that govern the size of a single stock in clients' portfolios.

One brokerage, Bank of America, boosted its price target on Tesla, saying the large premium paid for Tesla shares would allow the company to raise more equity capital and fund further growth.

Shares of other electric-vehicle concerns, including Nio and Nikola, fell in sympathy.

Apple, another leader of the August rally, fell slightly.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.07% 131.4 Delayed Quote.75.77%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.21% 26.02 Delayed Quote.-27.00%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -3.85% 39.42 Delayed Quote.297.29%
TESLA, INC. -5.83% 447.37 Delayed Quote.467.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pBrazil Amazon fires likely worst in 10 years, August data incomplete, gov't researcher says
RE
05:46pA Summer of Climate Change Activity in DC
PU
05:46pINTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES : Announces $7.9 Million Participation by...
PU
05:43pU.s. move requiring chinese diplomats to register 'yet another unjustified restriction' - chinese embassy spokesperson
RE
05:30pPVH posts surprise profit as stay-at-home lifts casual clothing demand
RE
05:26pOil drops 2%, reversing course as U.S. gasoline demand slumps
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Sector Momentum Shifts -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pVaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to "COVAX" access plan
RE
05:19pVaccine plan coordinator says in talks about china joining covax, with 'positive signal' from beijing
RE
05:19pVaccines alliance says 76 wealthy countries now committed to who-led 'covax' facility for fair access to covid-19 vaccines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
4BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group