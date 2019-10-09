Tech Up On Trade-Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose amid hopes that talks later this week would lead to a limited trade agreement between the U.S. and China, despite worsening relations between the two economic powers.

The "consumer discretionary and technology industries are likely the most vulnerable to the trade negotiations," said Ron Temple, head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management, in e-mailed commentary.

Apple has joined the list of American companies under fire in China after the iPhone maker approved a map app that allows protesters in Hong Kong to track police movements.

Shares of chip maker Ambarella, which slid Tuesday because of the chip designer's links with some of the companies black-listed by the U.S., rose slightly.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com