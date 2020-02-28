Tech Up Slightly As Investors Reconsider Coronavirus Implications -- Tech Roundup

Log in
02/28/2020 | 05:37pm EST

The technology sector recouped some recent losses as investors gauged potential for a major disruption of the global economy.

As an intrinsically global industry, the technology sector is among the most exposed to the risk of Covid-19 officially becoming a global pandemic. So far, about 83,000 people in roughly 50 countries have been diagnosed with the virus.

"I'll keep my eye on Apple, I'll keep my eye on semiconductors -- they're very, very important because that's a view of growth but it's also China," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Ms. Krosby is awaiting further detail on warnings from Apple and other companies about the likely deleterious impact of the outbreak on their revenue growth and component sourcing.

"It's one thing to say that revenue growth is coming down -- OK, by how much," said Ms. Krosby. Another potential milestone would be "signs that the supply chain in China has come back full force," said Ms. Krosby.

One research firm has already issued warnings about the impact on sales of technology hardware. Smartphone shipments are likely to fall by 2.3% this year compared with the year prior, according to research firm International Data Corp., with almost 64 million fewer devices going to customers than projected in November.

Personal-computer shipments, including laptops and tablets, will fall 9% this year, the firm said, as reported earlier. Shares of Tesla, among the biggest gainers on the stock market for the year to date, continued their violent pullback.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.06% 273.36 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -2.67% 75.45 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -4.56% 1260.5 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
TESLA, INC. -1.62% 667.99 Delayed Quote.62.31%
