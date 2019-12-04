Tech Up Slightly On Hopes Of Phase One Deal -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose slightly amid hopes that the U.S. and China would soon sign a "phase one" trade deal.

Expedia Group's said Chief Executive Mark Okerstrom and Chief Financial Officer Alan Pickerill will step down from their roles immediately, at the behest of the board, after the two clashed with the company's directors over strategy.

Salesforce.com shares fell after the business software maker's profit projection was shy of investors' expectations.

Alphabet shares registered their biggest gain in more than a month after the co-founders of Google, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, unexpectedly stepped down from active management.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com