Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up Slightly as Semiconductor Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose slightly as a rally in semiconductor stocks stalled. Global semiconductor sales have fallen by 12% or more for three straight months, according to analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities. The brokerage is forecasting an annual decline of 14%, which "allows for the possibility that U.S./China trade issues and the U.S. actions against Huawei, Sugon, and other Chinese companies may have caused damage to chip end-market demand, which could become apparent over the next few months." The outlook for sales could worsen if the advances in trade negotiations are reversed. Another brokerage said chip stocks stand to rise further if the trade peace holds. "With the US potentially holding off from imposing further tariffs on Chinese imports, and potentially also providing some interim relief to Huawei from buying chips from US companies, we believe both factors should continue to provide relief to most semis companies," said strategists at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. Tesla shares rose in late trading after the electric car maker said it delivered more vehicles than anticipated in the second quarter.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pWall Street looks to earnings after strongest June in decades
RE
05:32pALCOA : Quebec Smelter Workers OK Pact, Curtailed Capacity to Be Restarted -- Update
DJ
05:26pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Up Amid Growth Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pU.S. slaps duties on certain steel produced in South Korea, Taiwan
RE
05:21pTech Up Slightly as Semiconductor Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pConsumer Cos Flat as Airline Optimism Offset by Retail Woes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence
5PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Le..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About