Tech Up Slightly as Semiconductor Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose slightly as a rally in semiconductor stocks stalled. Global semiconductor sales have fallen by 12% or more for three straight months, according to analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities. The brokerage is forecasting an annual decline of 14%, which "allows for the possibility that U.S./China trade issues and the U.S. actions against Huawei, Sugon, and other Chinese companies may have caused damage to chip end-market demand, which could become apparent over the next few months." The outlook for sales could worsen if the advances in trade negotiations are reversed. Another brokerage said chip stocks stand to rise further if the trade peace holds. "With the US potentially holding off from imposing further tariffs on Chinese imports, and potentially also providing some interim relief to Huawei from buying chips from US companies, we believe both factors should continue to provide relief to most semis companies," said strategists at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. Tesla shares rose in late trading after the electric car maker said it delivered more vehicles than anticipated in the second quarter.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com