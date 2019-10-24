Log in
Tech Up after Microsoft, PayPal Earnings -- Tech Roundup

10/24/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

The technology sector rose after strong earnings from two major players, Microsoft and PayPal Holdings.

Shares of software giant Microsoft, which is vying with Apple for the crown of the world's largest company by market capitalization, posted unexpectedly strong growth, as demand for its cloud computing services continued to grow.

Shares of Tesla surged after the electric-car maker posted an unanticipated third-quarter profit. Shares of PayPal Holdings surged, on pace for their biggest one-day gain ever, after the financial-tech company reported a jump in its user base and progress in making money from its Venmo money-pooling service. PayPal's growth is "showing again what JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon started off earnings season telling us -- that the consumer is ridiculously healthy," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Shares of Lam Research surged after the maker of semiconductor equipment posted first-quarter earnings in excess of analysts targets. The PHLX Semiconductor index rose sharply. After weakness in Texas Instruments' earnings report, there are legitimate concerns about growth in the sub sector, said Mr. Kinahan. But the picture for chip makers is more mixed than investors had suspected.

"You also had Lam that reported this morning, and they absolutely slayed it." EBay shares fell sharply after the online auctioneer posted earnings short of Wall Street targets. Amazon.com shares fell after hours after its reported a decline in third-quarter profit.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.16% 243.58 Delayed Quote.52.12%
EBAY INC. -9.13% 35.62 Delayed Quote.39.65%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.07% 125.03 Delayed Quote.27.83%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 13.90% 265.6 Delayed Quote.72.51%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.97% 139.94 Delayed Quote.35.12%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 8.56% 104.91 Delayed Quote.14.92%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -0.59% 38.52 Delayed Quote.-20.85%
TESLA INC. 17.67% 299.68 Delayed Quote.-23.47%
