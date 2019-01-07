Log in
Tech Up as Apple Selloff Eases -- Tech Roundup

01/07/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Shares of technology companies rose as traders bet a selloff related to Apple's warning about revenue growth would prove short-lived. Shares of Apple fell slightly, but held onto the bulk of Friday's gains, even as The Wall Street Journal reported that the smartphone maker is continuing to lose market share in China after the launch of the iPhone XR. One brokerage warned that the rare admission of weakness from Apple had wide-ranging implications for the global economic growth outlook. "Apple's revenue guidance is a warning about both U.S. and Chinese growth going forward," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. "The trade war hurts the U.S. by slowing growth among its trading partners and causing spending to shift away from US products. By the spring we expect growth to pick up in China, even as US growth continues to slow." Amazon.com surpassed Microsoft to become the largest U.S. company by market capitalization.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

