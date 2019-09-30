Tech Up as Growth Stocks Rebound Somewhat -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose as traders rotated back into some of the momentum sectors that have lagged the market in recent weeks.

During August, many investors sold out of sectors that trade at high valuations based on earnings, including the large-cap technology stocks that have led the bull market for much of the last decade.

Stock charts showed that the move out of growth stocks and into value stocks in September was one of the most dramatic "style" rotations in recent years. As investors closed the books on the third quarter, however, they bought back into some of the momentum and growth stocks, suggesting the move may not be a long-lasting one.

