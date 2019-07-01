Tech Up as Huawei Compromise Lifts Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose after the U.S. agreement to lift a ban on American companies doing business with Huawei Technologies. The PHLX Semiconductor Index, which tracks some of the largest chip makers, rose by more than 2% and is up more than 15% since its low at the end of May. The U.S. decision to cut off Huawei threatened to cause tangles and snarls in the global supply chain for semiconductors and other technology. Among chip makers that supply Huawei, Qorvo shares rose sharply. Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials agreed to buy rival Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion from investment firm KKR. Shares of Apple, another company that's exposed to trade-battle repercussions, rose above the psychologically significant $200 level. Data center landlord Equinix is forming a joint venture valued at more than $1 billion with Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC to develop and operate data centers in Europe catering to large tenants including major cloud computing operators.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com