Tech Up as Huawei Hopes Lift Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid hopes the snarl in global semiconductor supply chains caused by a U.S. ban on a Chinese telecom giant could be removed. China has requested the lifting of the U.S. ostracism of Huawei Technologies as a precondition to a deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. If the U.S. grants the request, companies that do significant amount of business with Huawei, including chip and telecom equipment makers Micron, Broadcom, Lumentum, could see their recent relief rally gain momentum. Shares of all three were higher Thursday. The PHLX Semiconductor index, which had fallen sharply in recent weeks because of the fallout of the Huawei ban, continued its rally from earlier in the week, rising about 1.5%. Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, is in the middle of another fundraising round, as it tries to ramp up various rocket and spacecraft projects, hoping to sell $314 million in new shares, giving the company a valuation of about $31 billion.

