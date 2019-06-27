Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up as Huawei Hopes Lift Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 10:14pm BST

Shares of technology companies rose amid hopes the snarl in global semiconductor supply chains caused by a U.S. ban on a Chinese telecom giant could be removed. China has requested the lifting of the U.S. ostracism of Huawei Technologies as a precondition to a deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. If the U.S. grants the request, companies that do significant amount of business with Huawei, including chip and telecom equipment makers Micron, Broadcom, Lumentum, could see their recent relief rally gain momentum. Shares of all three were higher Thursday. The PHLX Semiconductor index, which had fallen sharply in recent weeks because of the fallout of the Huawei ban, continued its rally from earlier in the week, rising about 1.5%. Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, is in the middle of another fundraising round, as it tries to ramp up various rocket and spacecraft projects, hoping to sell $314 million in new shares, giving the company a valuation of about $31 billion.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pCommunications Services Up on Huawei Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTech Up as Huawei Hopes Lift Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:01pCoincapital Announces Termination of Coincapital STOXX B.R.AI.N. Index Fund and Coincapital STOXX Blockchain Patents Innovation Index Fund
AQ
04:53pFinancials Up on Trade-Talk Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:51pInflation Bonds Rally Without Inflation, Signaling Fed Bets -- Update
DJ
04:50pConsumer Cos Up as Trade-Talk Optimism Buoys Cyclical Sectors -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:43pTransat accepts Air Canada's buyout offer, deal needs shareholder approval
RE
04:42pTSX slightly lower as focus shifts to G20 summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About