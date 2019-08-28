Tech Up as Investor Sentiment Swings Toward Optimism -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose slightly in the latest swing in investor sentiment helped riskier sectors.

Apple said it would no longer automatically retain audio recordings of customers interactions with voice-driven virtual assistant Siri, the latest response from Silicon Valley to mounting data-privacy concerns.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose after the provider of tech hardware, software and services to the business world boosted its earnings projection for the year.

Amazon.com and Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek Group have held preliminary talks on a partnership that could expand Amazon's presence in one of the world's most populous nations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of computer-assisted design software maker Autodesk fell after it cut its revenue projection for the fiscal year.

The company's report was a "reminder for investors of the macro sensitivity of Autodesk's end-markets," including construction and manufacturing, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

