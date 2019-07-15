Log in
Tech Up as Prime Day Boosts Amazon -- Tech Roundup

07/15/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

The technology sector rose amid expectation of a busy online shopping day. Amazon.com and other big retailers kicked off an annual July sales event, "Prime Day," that has come to rival Black Friday in terms of discounts and the surge in online shopping. Shares of Amazon rose. Some of the negative trends that had weighed on semiconductor stocks for much of this year have eased recently, according to one brokerage. "Last week there were a number of what we view to be mildly positive data points, including solid month of June sales numbers reported by Taiwanese foundries, rising [memory chip] spot prices, and preliminary global PC shipments from both Gartner and IDC pointing to year-over-year growth," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note. "Nevertheless, we think that the September quarter outlook given by most chip companies over the next few weeks will reflect concerns about ongoing softness in the electronics end markets."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

