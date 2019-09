The technology sector rose as traders rotated back into economically sensitive sectors amid hopes that crises in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong could be alleviated.

Apple joined U.S. companies ranging from Deere & Co. to Walt Disney in a recent sprint to issue new bonds, seeking to raise $4 billion to $5 billion in its first bond offering since 2017.

