Tech Up as Trade-Battle Fears Subside, Deal Activity Picks Up -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as trade-battle fears subsided and deal activity picked up. Salesforce.com agreed to buy Tableau Software, a maker of software for translating data into graphic formats, for more than $15 billion in stock, as the business software maker continues expanding products beyond customer-relationship management tools. Shares of videogame retailer GameStop jumped after saying it would buy back as many as 12 million of its own shares starting on Tuesday. While President Donald Trump dropped threats to impose tariffs on Mexico and looks set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires, investors are nervous that a trade dispute with Beijing will continue. "China has evolved from the world's factory of cheap consumer goods to an integral part of global supply chains for a wide range of products, including sophisticated tech products," said strategists at money manager BlackRock, in a note to clients. "The deeply intertwined nature of global supply chains and other mutual interests have contained full-blown escalation between the U.S. and China so far. Yet earnings downgrades across the entire tech supply chain in Asia, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, underline investor worries about the long-term disruption brought by rapidly escalating tensions." Investment firm Apollo Global Management is close to deals to buy out photography Web sites Shutterfly and Snapfish, which it plans to combine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

