Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up as Trade-Battle Fears Subside, Deal Activity Picks Up -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose as trade-battle fears subsided and deal activity picked up. Salesforce.com agreed to buy Tableau Software, a maker of software for translating data into graphic formats, for more than $15 billion in stock, as the business software maker continues expanding products beyond customer-relationship management tools. Shares of videogame retailer GameStop jumped after saying it would buy back as many as 12 million of its own shares starting on Tuesday. While President Donald Trump dropped threats to impose tariffs on Mexico and looks set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires, investors are nervous that a trade dispute with Beijing will continue. "China has evolved from the world's factory of cheap consumer goods to an integral part of global supply chains for a wide range of products, including sophisticated tech products," said strategists at money manager BlackRock, in a note to clients. "The deeply intertwined nature of global supply chains and other mutual interests have contained full-blown escalation between the U.S. and China so far. Yet earnings downgrades across the entire tech supply chain in Asia, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, underline investor worries about the long-term disruption brought by rapidly escalating tensions." Investment firm Apollo Global Management is close to deals to buy out photography Web sites Shutterfly and Snapfish, which it plans to combine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Huawei Worries -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pUkraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
05:19pTech Up as Trade-Battle Fears Subside, Deal Activity Picks Up -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 11, 2019
PU
05:17pFinancials Up as Mexico Tariff Threat Is Suspended -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pSlack sees fiscal year 2020 revenue rising by as much as 50%
RE
05:13pMASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL : Study reveals a microbe's molecular role in Crohn's disease
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
2VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : ?Stanchart Ghana's Outlook for 2019 Positive - CEO?
5TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About