Tech Up as Trade-War Fears Subside -- Tech Roundup

06/04/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rallied amid hopes that trade tensions will be offset by central-bank actions. Developers have sued Apple in a California court over the costs associated with selling apps on the company's App Store, accusing the tech business of monopolizing app distribution. The suit follows the Supreme Court decision opening the way for consumers to sue the gadget maker. Shares of Apple, down more than 20% from their peak late last year, rose about 3% in recent trade. Amazon.com agreed to buy the ad-server business of bankrupt online advertising company Sizmek's Inc. for $30 million. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Canadian social-media company Kik Interactive Inc. in federal court, alleging the company's 2017 $100 million "initial coin offering" evaded U.S. investor-protection laws. Kik's offering was one of a largest in a series of transactions where companies raised capital by issuing their own cryptocurrencies, which critics said was akin to issuing securities in an initial-public offering without providing investor protections or equity. Three top executives of financial-technology concern Social Finance are leaving the financial-tech startup in the coming weeks, adding to the challenges the company faces as it moves through a tough environment for online lenders.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

