Tech Up on Earnings, IPO Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as traders awaited earnings from the sector. "Technology has had a great start to 2019, but the big question now is are those gains warranted?" said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "We will find out over the next few weeks as earnings season continues." Uber Technologies is nearing a deal with a group including SoftBank Group that would invest in its self-driving car unit at a valuation of $7.25 billion ahead of an initial-public offering, The Wall Street Journal reported. Bankers representing online crafter hub Pinterest have targeted a price of $19 a share when it sells shares to the public in an initial offering, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com