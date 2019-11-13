Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up on Earnings, Merger Developments -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:09pm EST

The technology sector rose amid earnings and merger developments.

Shares of Tech Data rose after the distributor of technology products agreed to a buyout from affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Global Management for roughly $5.4 billion.

Tencent Holdings fell after the maker of online games and owner of social-media platform WeChat posted a drop in third-quarter profit.

Two of Japan's internet leaders, news and shopping site Yahoo Japan and chat app Line, are in talks over a combination that could expand SoftBank Group's empire, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTABA INC. 0.00% 19.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASPERS LIMITED -2.25% 2106.53 End-of-day quote.-24.77%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.07% 4277 End-of-day quote.-38.94%
TECH DATA CORPORATION 4.37% 130.89 Delayed Quote.51.94%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.27% 326 End-of-day quote.3.56%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.29% 384 End-of-day quote.44.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Concerns about Assa Abloy fire doors deal
PU
05:53pWeWork third-quarter losses widen to $1.25 billion as expansion ramps up
RE
05:53pWeWork third-quarter losses widen to $1.25 billion as expansion ramps up
RE
05:50pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM STEPPING UP OIL AND GAS ASSET SALES : marketing document
RE
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Hanneke Faber
PU
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Peter ter Kulve
PU
05:40pLINCOLN MINERALS : Managing Director
PU
05:37pChicago mayor rejects Uber's alternative tax proposal
RE
05:35pU.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases -- Update
DJ
05:29pProPetro confirms U.S. SEC probe, accounting weaknesses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Global shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)
5BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group