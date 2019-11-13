Tech Up on Earnings, Merger Developments -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose amid earnings and merger developments.

Shares of Tech Data rose after the distributor of technology products agreed to a buyout from affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Global Management for roughly $5.4 billion.

Tencent Holdings fell after the maker of online games and owner of social-media platform WeChat posted a drop in third-quarter profit.

Two of Japan's internet leaders, news and shopping site Yahoo Japan and chat app Line, are in talks over a combination that could expand SoftBank Group's empire, The Wall Street Journal reported.

