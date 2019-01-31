Tech Up on Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies added to recent gains after a wave of strong earnings in the sector. Shares of Facebook rose sharply after the social network posted quarterly profit growth, easing concerns about the effects of data-privacy reforms on its profitability. Microsoft shares fell slightly after the software giant's quarterly earnings lagged some investors' expectations due to weaker-than-anticipated growth in its cloud-computing operations. Nintendo rose after the Japanese game-console maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter sales of the hybrid Switch console. Amazon.com rose ahead of the online megastore's quarterly earnings results, although shares fell slightly in after-hours trading in the wake of the report.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com