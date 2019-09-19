Log in
Tech Up on IPO Optimism -- Tech Roundup

09/19/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

The technology sector rose slightly amid optimism about the initial-public offering market.

Shares of Datadog surged on their debut, in the latest illustration of investor appetite for cloud-computing software stocks.

Airbnb expects to go public next year, the company said Thursday, as the multibillion-dollar home-sharing startup moves one step closer to a long-awaited stock-market debut.

Stripe, a financial-technology company that facilitates internet payments, which was co-founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, raised funds in a new round valued the financial-technology company at $35 billion. Venture-capital firms Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz were among the investors behind the $250 million investment, the company said.

These developments quelled concerns about the health of private markets spurred by the postponement of co-working pioneer WeWork's IPO.

Chinese tech concern Tencent Holdings is set to invest $150 million in VIPKid, according to people familiar with the matter, despite some investor concerns about the Chinese online education company's business model.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -0.95% 2382.03 End-of-day quote.-14.93%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.17% 339 End-of-day quote.7.69%
