Tech Up on IPO Optimism -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose slightly amid optimism about the initial-public offering market.

Shares of Datadog surged on their debut, in the latest illustration of investor appetite for cloud-computing software stocks.

Airbnb expects to go public next year, the company said Thursday, as the multibillion-dollar home-sharing startup moves one step closer to a long-awaited stock-market debut.

Stripe, a financial-technology company that facilitates internet payments, which was co-founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, raised funds in a new round valued the financial-technology company at $35 billion. Venture-capital firms Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz were among the investors behind the $250 million investment, the company said.

These developments quelled concerns about the health of private markets spurred by the postponement of co-working pioneer WeWork's IPO.

Chinese tech concern Tencent Holdings is set to invest $150 million in VIPKid, according to people familiar with the matter, despite some investor concerns about the Chinese online education company's business model.

