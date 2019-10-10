Log in
Tech Up on Optimism About U.S.-China Trade Talks -- Tech Roundup

10/10/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

The technology sector rose amid optimism about U.S.-Chinese trade talks.

The White House has signed off on special licenses for some U.S. companies to do some business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies, according to a person familiar with the process. The approval is likely to be interpreted as an act of goodwill as senior U.S. and Chinese officials gather for trade talks on Thursday.

Apple and Google were drawn into a controversy over American organizations' balance of business interests and human-rights advocacy after they responded to Chinese government objections to technology used in Hong Kong. Apple pulled a crowdsourced map service that allows Hong Kong protesters to track police activity, one day after the Chinese Communist Party-run People's Daily newspaper lashed out at the iPhone maker, calling the app it initially approved "toxic software."

Separately, Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit removed from its Google Play store a mobile game that allowed players to role-play as a Hong Kong protester, after the Hong Kong police reportedly complained about the game.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.59% 1209.47 Delayed Quote.15.07%
APPLE INC. 1.35% 230.09 Delayed Quote.42.26%
