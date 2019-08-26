Tech Up on Trade-Talk Hopes -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose as both the U.S. and China signaled a will to continue trade negotiations.

Apple shares rose after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan Chase said a lack of competition meant the gadget giant could pass on the effects of tariffs on its popular AirPod headphones and Apple Watch, as reported earlier.

Shares of ride-hailing app Lyft rose after an analyst at brokerage Guggenheim Securities said the company should turn a profit by 2021, rather than 2023, following its latest price increase.

