Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up on Trade-Talk Hopes -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

The technology sector rose as both the U.S. and China signaled a will to continue trade negotiations.

Apple shares rose after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan Chase said a lack of competition meant the gadget giant could pass on the effects of tariffs on its popular AirPod headphones and Apple Watch, as reported earlier.

Shares of ride-hailing app Lyft rose after an analyst at brokerage Guggenheim Securities said the company should turn a profit by 2021, rather than 2023, following its latest price increase.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
06:21pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
05:58pAIR CANADA'S PLANNED TRANSAT ACQUISITION REQUIRES ADDITIONAL SCRUTINY : minister
RE
05:53pTreasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments
DJ
05:46pCanada's Whitecap Resources cuts second-half 2019 capex, cites global uncertainty
RE
05:40pSuncor and Shell urge Canadian regulator to review contentious Enbridge pipeline plan
RE
05:37pTrump's aggressive, mixed signals on China whiplash Wall Street
RE
05:24pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
05:17pUtilities Up as Momentum Builds -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial, shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now..
4Leadership Training Opportunities will help Law Enforcement Executives Meet Challenges of Modern Policing
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO: Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito's Audit a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group