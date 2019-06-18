Tech Up on Trump-Xi Meeting Reports, Chips Rally -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied after President Donald Trump tweeted he would have an "extended meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 event in Japan. The semiconductor sub sector has become a "proxy" for trade-war expectations, according to Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, because of a supply chain that criss-crosses the Pacific. On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, or SOX, rose by more than 4%. A resolution of U.S.-Chinese trade differences would bode well for Qualcomm's royalty income from Huawei Technologies, said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Alphabet's Google is launching a housing-focused initiative, investing an additional $1 billion investment in housing on company land and on affordable housing.

