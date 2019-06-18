Log in
Tech Up on Trump-Xi Meeting Reports, Chips Rally -- Tech Roundup

06/18/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rallied after President Donald Trump tweeted he would have an "extended meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 event in Japan. The semiconductor sub sector has become a "proxy" for trade-war expectations, according to Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, because of a supply chain that criss-crosses the Pacific. On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, or SOX, rose by more than 4%. A resolution of U.S.-Chinese trade differences would bode well for Qualcomm's royalty income from Huawei Technologies, said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Alphabet's Google is launching a housing-focused initiative, investing an additional $1 billion investment in housing on company land and on affordable housing.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.04% 1105.24 Delayed Quote.3.96%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.95% 43.34 Delayed Quote.7.21%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1.58% 99.49 Delayed Quote.20.10%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 2.63% 1661 Delayed Quote.15.44%
