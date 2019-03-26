Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech, energy shares prop up Wall Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 01:18pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday, as Apple and chipmakers boosted technology shares, while higher oil prices lifted energy companies.

The gains come after two sessions of declines, triggered by fears of slowing global economic growth and an inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve for the first time since 2007 that followed the Federal Reserve's stunning about-face on interest rate increases.

"Markets are higher despite worries of slowing global growth, but they have been pretty resilient all the way along so it's kind of hard to bring them down at this point," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago

"Investors are looking at names that can provide growth even in a slowing environment and tech stocks fit that bill."

The tech sector added 0.50 percent, helped by gains in Apple Inc and chipmakers, with the Philadelphia chip index also rising 0.50 percent.

Apple rose 0.84 percent, a day after the iPhone maker unveiled its video streaming service, a credit card and an online gaming arcade.

On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were off 15-month lows and a closely watched part of the yield curve was less inverted. [US/]

Stabilizing yields helped financials rise 0.23 percent and the sector was set to snap a five-day losing streak, with the S&P banking sector up 0.29 percent.

At 12:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 93.43 points, or 0.37 percent, at 25,610.26. The S&P 500 was up 13.52 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,811.88 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 42.44 points, or 0.56 percent, at 7,679.99.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, led by energy's 1.23 percent gain, as oil prices rose on OPEC supply cuts and expectations of lower U.S. inventories. [O/R]

Investors also tracked U.S.-China trade talks, with U.S. officials traveling to Beijing for a new round of high-level negotiations, scheduled to start on Thursday.

Markets also looked past weak consumer confidence numbers for March, as well as housing data that showed U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in February.

Nvidia Corp rose 1.61 percent after brokerage Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on the chip designer with an "overweight" rating.

Viacom Inc jumped 9.19 percent after the New York Post reported the company and CBS Corp were rekindling merger talks. CBS shares rose 4.68 percent.

Carnival Corp tumbled 8.53 percent, the most on the S&P, after the world's largest cruise operator cut its annual profit forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 29 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.31% 25585.68 Delayed Quote.9.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7346.149511 Delayed Quote.15.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 7672.826072 Delayed Quote.15.18%
S&P 500 0.58% 2809.71 Delayed Quote.11.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Public service must rethink development strategies, says Secretary-General
PU
01:50pHome Point Financial Partners with Matic to Offer Customers Lowest Market Rates on Homeowners Insurance
SE
01:25pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Grain Market Report 25th March
PU
01:25pGENE YAW : Senator Yaw Announces $1 Million Natural Gas Expansion Grant to Connect Residents, Businesses in Bradford County
PU
01:25pAHDB HORTICULTURE : New products enable growers to protect £1bn crops
PU
01:20pCENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA : Communique No. 123 of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting of Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th March, 2019
PU
01:20pAFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK : Uganda's Minister of State for Tourism Visits Afreximbank
PU
01:20pGENE YAW : Senator Yaw Applauds Sullivan County Farm on Receiving First Dairy Investment Grant
PU
01:18pTech, energy shares prop up Wall Street
RE
01:16pUK banks approve fewer mortgages in Feb as Brexit nears - UK Finance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. aviation agency to overhaul oversight after Boeing crashes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.