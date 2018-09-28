Join Brex
- the first corporate card for startups - as they host an event with CEO
Henrique Dubugras, political consultant and entrepreneur Anthony
Scaramucci - moderated by Axios Business Editor, Dan Primack - to
discuss tech, media and policy in the in the age of Trump this Sunday,
September 30. These three forces from varying backgrounds will band
together to discuss how today’s political climate is affecting their
respective industries, how they see the future of these industries
panning out, and what they’re doing to stay relevant in the space.
Who:
Anthony Scaramucci, Entrepreneur and Political
Consultant
Henrique Dubugras, Brex Co-Founder & CEO
Dan
Primack, Axios, Business Editor
What: A conversation on Tech In The Age Of Trump Event
Where: Omni
Parker House | 60 School St., Boston, MA
When: Sunday, September 30, 2018 @ 5:00pm ET
Registration: Eventbrite
Invitation (free to attend)
About Brex
For startups, Brex delivers corporate cards quickly, easily, and with
far higher limits than anyone else. Unlike traditional corporate cards,
only Brex offers startups cards instantly and with no personal
guarantee. Founded in 2017 by the founders of Brazilian payments
processor Pagar.me, Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit
Capital, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, Yuri Milner and Carl Pascarella. Brex
participated in the Y Combinator Winter ’17 batch. The company’s
headquarters are in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.brex.com.
