Tech in the Age of Trump

09/28/2018 | 11:44pm CEST

Join Brex - the first corporate card for startups - as they host an event with CEO Henrique Dubugras, political consultant and entrepreneur Anthony Scaramucci - moderated by Axios Business Editor, Dan Primack - to discuss tech, media and policy in the in the age of Trump this Sunday, September 30. These three forces from varying backgrounds will band together to discuss how today’s political climate is affecting their respective industries, how they see the future of these industries panning out, and what they’re doing to stay relevant in the space.

Who:
Anthony Scaramucci, Entrepreneur and Political Consultant
Henrique Dubugras, Brex Co-Founder & CEO
Dan Primack, Axios, Business Editor

What: A conversation on Tech In The Age Of Trump Event

Where: Omni Parker House | 60 School St., Boston, MA

When: Sunday, September 30, 2018 @ 5:00pm ET

Registration: Eventbrite Invitation (free to attend)

About Brex

For startups, Brex delivers corporate cards quickly, easily, and with far higher limits than anyone else. Unlike traditional corporate cards, only Brex offers startups cards instantly and with no personal guarantee. Founded in 2017 by the founders of Brazilian payments processor Pagar.me, Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, Yuri Milner and Carl Pascarella. Brex participated in the Y Combinator Winter ’17 batch. The company’s headquarters are in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.brex.com.


© Business Wire 2018
