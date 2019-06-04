Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Tech selloff spreads to European stocks, carmakers up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 04:36am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday as U.S. antitrust action against Google and other major technology companies drove peers in the region lower, although a boost from automakers capped losses.

Europe's main STOXX 600 was down 0.3% by 0825 GMT tracking losses on Wall Street and Asian markets overnight, with the technology sector losing 1.6%.

New York's tech-heavy Nasdaq entered correction territory on Monday as Amazon and Alphabet's Google were the first to face an antitrust probe from regulators, with sources saying Apple and Facebook may follow.

"The United States is starting to cause more red tape on tech companies. This will affect all companies that do business with tech, and that will cause a ripple effect in Europe," said Florian Hense, European economist at Berenberg.

Global stock markets have succumbed to selling pressure in recent weeks, with the benchmark STOXX 600 posting its worst monthly performance in over three years in May.

Weak economic numbers worldwide have pointed to slowing growth and the risk of recession ahead as a trade war between the United States and China escalates.

"As the U.S. president is ratcheting up trade tensions, he is using tariffs to pursue non-economic goals which is worrisome and highlights the risk of a solution being very far away," said Hense.

There was a hint of the risks for the fund management community if a decade-long stocks rally is drawing to a close in the suspension by high-profile fund manager Neil Woodford of his Woodford Equity Income Fund.

Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown, which includes the Woodford fund in six of its Multi-Manager investment packages, fell more than 5% in response, making it the top faller on London's FTSE 100.

A 1.6% jump in auto stocks helped Germany's DAX up 0.2% and Italy's FTSE MIB rise 0.9% after better-than-expected sales numbers from the U.S. market on Monday.

Brokerage RBC also started coverage on Germany's Daimler and Volkswagen with "outperform" ratings, sending their shares up nearly 2.5% each.

Italian banks rose 1.8%, with traders citing conciliatory remarks from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on respect of EU rules. The pan-European banking index was up 0.8%.

The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to keep settings unchanged though there is growing speculation it could shift to a more dovish footing. Comments from the Federal Reserve on Monday raised expectations the U.S. central bank is moving closer to a rate cut.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

By Sruthi Shankar and Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.69% 11881.7 Delayed Quote.11.69%
EURO STOXX 50 0.32% 3312.51 Delayed Quote.9.30%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.12% 371.05 Delayed Quote.9.30%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.74% 90.58 Delayed Quote.7.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:36aEUROPE : Tech selloff spreads to European stocks, carmakers up
RE
04:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lower as drugmakers, Shell weaken; Hargreaves tumbles
RE
04:10aGlobal Stocks Slide After U.S. Tech Selloff
DJ
02:29aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potential Rate Cut By Fed
DJ
06/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Ends In Correction Territory As Tech Giants Come Under Closer Government Scrutiny
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides Into Correction Territory
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06/03TSX falls  0.13 percent to 16,015.89
RE
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Expects to Return $125 Billion or More to Shareholders in Next F..
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell eyes dividend and spending boost after 2020
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to sever broking ties with Goldman
5DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Pernod Ricard confident over Asia growth-slides

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About